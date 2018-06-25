Google+

Pocan to propose bill eliminating ICE

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)

A Wisconsin congressman wants to eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  A press release from Representative Mark Pocan says he’ll introduce legislation this week.

The 2nd District Democrat says the bill would dismantle ICE and “create a commission to provide recommendations to Congress” on how the federal government can implement a humane immigration enforcement system . . . while transferring necessary functions to other agencies.”

Pocan made a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexican border and says he “witnessed the nation’s immigration crisis” there. With Republicans in control of the House, Pocan’s bill is unlikely to advance.