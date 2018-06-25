Pocan to propose bill eliminating ICE

A Wisconsin congressman wants to eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A press release from Representative Mark Pocan says he’ll introduce legislation this week.

The 2nd District Democrat says the bill would dismantle ICE and “create a commission to provide recommendations to Congress” on how the federal government can implement a humane immigration enforcement system . . . while transferring necessary functions to other agencies.”

Stories like this are why I’m introducing legislation that would abolish @ICEgov and crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target and round up individuals and families. #AbolishICE https://t.co/QDkeagy7ub — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 25, 2018

Pocan made a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexican border and says he “witnessed the nation’s immigration crisis” there. With Republicans in control of the House, Pocan’s bill is unlikely to advance.