Politicians want to meet with judge who sentenced Alec Cook

A group of local elected officials from the Madison area wants to meet with the Dane County judge who sentenced a Minnesota man for his conviction on sex crimes.

State Representatives Lisa Subeck, Terese Berceau, Dianne Hesselbein, and Sondy Pope, and Dane County Supervisors Carousel Bayrd and Analiese Eicher sent a letter to Judge Stephen Ehlke, stating that Alec Cook’s sentence of three years was lenient and just a slap on the wrist.

They want to meet with Ehlke.

Cook is a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student who pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual assault, and one count each of strangulation and stalking. The case drew regional and national media coverage.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Chief Judge William Hanrahan said Ehlke can’t meet with the group since Cook’s case is still active.

Hanrahan also suggested they contact Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. Schimel was also critical of the sentence against Cook.

WIBA