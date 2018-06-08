President Trump to visit Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin this month. Stormy Daniels is in the state this weekend. The president, last here a year ago in Waukesha, reportedly plans to attend the June 29th Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony later this month, and a luncheon fundraiser. The cost to attend that fundraiser starts at $2700 per couple and goes up to $100,000 to host and get a photo with the president.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, will perform two shows at Silk Exotic's Madison location on Friday and at the Milwaukee location on Saturday as part a national tour. She was paid six figures to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump.