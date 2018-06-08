Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / President Trump to visit Wisconsin

President Trump to visit Wisconsin

By

President Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin this month. Stormy Daniels is in the state this weekend. The president, last here a year ago in Waukesha, reportedly plans to attend the June 29th Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony later this month, and a luncheon fundraiser. The cost to attend that fundraiser starts at $2700 per couple and goes up to $100,000 to host and get a photo with the president.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, will perform two shows at Silk Exotic’s Madison location on Friday and at the Milwaukee location on Saturday as part a national tour. Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, was paid six figures to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page