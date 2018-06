Columbia County prosecutors say a truck driver who slammed into a school bus was on drugs at the time. Twenty-six people on that bus were hurt, with five suffering critical injuries.

A group of eighth-graders from a Milwaukee area school were on a field trip to the Wisconsin Dells.

Wayne Murphy, 42, was working for North Dakota-based Dahl Trucking when he caused the accident on Interstate 39. He’s been in the Columbia County Jail since May 23rd.

WRN