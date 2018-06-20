Prosecutors want maximum sentence for Alec Cook

State prosecutors want the maximum sentence for a sexually violent former University of Wisconsin student. Calling him “a dangerous man,” they’re recommending 19 1/2 years in prison for 22-year-old Alec Cook, who pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and stalking.

Eleven women were alleged victims of sexual assault or harassment by Cook, and Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke can consider that at his sentencing, set for Thursday.

Prosecutors also want 20 years extended supervision and lifetime placement on the sexual offenders registry for Cook. His parents in Minnesota say they believe the women, but ask for “redemption” for their son.