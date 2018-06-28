Royals earn split in their 2-game series with the Brewers

The Kansas City Royals entered their two-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers as the lowest scoring team in the majors, but they exploded for five runs in the seventh inning to pull out a 5-4 win at Miller Park.

Mike Moustakas got the ball rolling with a solo home run off of Brewers starter Brent Suter to tie the game 1-1.

After three straight Royals reached base, Craig Counsell went to his bullpen. Jeremy Jeffress got the first out, then went to left Josh Hader, who couldn’t seal the deal.

Adalberto Mondesi’s 2-run single off of Hader gave the Royals a 3-1 lead. Lucas Duda followed with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 4-1. Whit Merrifield’s run scoring single made it 5-1 Kansas City.

Hader allowed more than one hit in an inning for the first time in 27 appearances this season.

Brad Miller clubbed a three-run home run in the ninth to draw within a run, but that would be it for the Brewers. Former Brewers reliever Wily Peralta came on to record the save.

Jesus Aguilar also homered in the sixth, his 18th of the season.

The Brewers finished their home stand with a 3-3 record. They’ll open a four-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds tonight.

Since Jim Riggleman took over as the Reds interim manager, the Reds have gone 12-3, becoming the hottest team in the National League. Junior Guerra (3-5, 2.82) pitches the series opener for the Brewers. Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 4.09) gets the nod for the Reds.