Ryan endorses Vukmir for U.S. Senate

House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Representative Jim Sensenbrenner have endorsed Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate. Ryan issued a statement Monday:

“I’m proud to endorse Leah Vukmir for the United States Senate. She is a longtime friend, a conservative ally, and the right person to take on Tammy Baldwin this fall. Leah has proven that she’s committed to expanding opportunity and challenging the status quo, and our state deserves that kind of leadership in the Senate. She will be a great partner to Ron Johnson and will fight tirelessly to make Washington work more like Wisconsin.”

Ryan and Sensenbrenner published a joint op-ed in the publication Right Wisconsin Monday. Vukmir is running against Kevin Nicholson, who is also seeking the GOP nomination.

Nicholson has been endorsed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. The winner of the primary in August will face U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin in the general election.

