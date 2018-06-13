Google+

Schimel announces more school safety grants

Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced more school safety grants. In the Dells Wednesday for the announcement, Schimel said the grant submissions from 20 districts and private schools had several things in common. “We got the grants from these districts in very quickly, we were able to start processing them even before the closing of the deadline,” he said. “Their applications were put together in a way that we were able to move very quickly.”

More than $1.3 million will be distributed to this latest round of recipients, and another round may be announced.

  • Barneveld School District, $38,949
    Benton School District, $57,975
    Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975
    Bristol #1 School District, $22,925
    Crivitz School District, $20,000
    Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395
    Kewaskum School District, $106,347
    La Farge School District, $53,352
    Luck School District, $39,516
    Mauston School District, $188,275
    Prentice School District, $81,272
    Randall J1 School District, $21,935
    River Ridge School District, $55,000
    Rock County Christian School, $39,951
    St. Joseph School; $20,750
    Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827
    Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334
    Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872
    Wautoma Area School District, $84,435
    Williams Bay School District, $28,960

The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant, in the program put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.


