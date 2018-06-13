Schimel announces more school safety grants

Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced more school safety grants. In the Dells Wednesday for the announcement, Schimel said the grant submissions from 20 districts and private schools had several things in common. “We got the grants from these districts in very quickly, we were able to start processing them even before the closing of the deadline,” he said. “Their applications were put together in a way that we were able to move very quickly.”
More than $1.3 million will be distributed to this latest round of recipients, and another round may be announced.
- Barneveld School District, $38,949
Benton School District, $57,975
Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975
Bristol #1 School District, $22,925
Crivitz School District, $20,000
Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395
Kewaskum School District, $106,347
La Farge School District, $53,352
Luck School District, $39,516
Mauston School District, $188,275
Prentice School District, $81,272
Randall J1 School District, $21,935
River Ridge School District, $55,000
Rock County Christian School, $39,951
St. Joseph School; $20,750
Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334
Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872
Wautoma Area School District, $84,435
Williams Bay School District, $28,960
The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant, in the program put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.