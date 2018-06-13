Schimel announces more school safety grants

Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced more school safety grants. In the Dells Wednesday for the announcement, Schimel said the grant submissions from 20 districts and private schools had several things in common. “We got the grants from these districts in very quickly, we were able to start processing them even before the closing of the deadline,” he said. “Their applications were put together in a way that we were able to move very quickly.”

More than $1.3 million will be distributed to this latest round of recipients, and another round may be announced.

Barneveld School District, $38,949

Benton School District, $57,975

Big Foot Unified High School District, $13,975

Bristol #1 School District, $22,925

Crivitz School District, $20,000

Kettle Moraine School District, $190,395

Kewaskum School District, $106,347

La Farge School District, $53,352

Luck School District, $39,516

Mauston School District, $188,275

Prentice School District, $81,272

Randall J1 School District, $21,935

River Ridge School District, $55,000

Rock County Christian School, $39,951

St. Joseph School; $20,750

Stevens Point Area Public School District, $279,827

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School, $18,334

Union Grove J1 School District, $19,872

Wautoma Area School District, $84,435

Williams Bay School District, $28,960

The Kenosha Unified School District was the first to receive a School Safety Grant, in the program put into place after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.