A final shot at an appeal for Brendan Dassey has been denied. The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of convicted murderer Brendan Dassey.

That means a federal appeals court ruling that kept him in prison for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach will stand.

Dassey’s defense team have long held that his confession in the case was coerced. The denial means Dassey’s lawyers will have to convince a judge that new evidence would warrant another appeal.