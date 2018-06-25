Senator Johnson weighs in on Harley Davidson overseas move

Senator Ron Johnson says Harley Davidson’s plan to move production overseas because of tariffs is ‘predictable’.

In a statement, Johnson said this only confirmed his concerns, and that increased tariffs “give companies like Harley-Davidson incentives to make their products elsewhere.” He says holding China accountable for trade abuses shouldn’t come at the expense of American businesses.

Johnson recently co-authored a bill that requires any tariff increase to be approved by Congress.

President Trump weighed in as well on Twitter, saying he was surprised that Harley Davidson was moving production, and said they were “waving the white flag”.