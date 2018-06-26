Speaker Ryan speaks out against tariff increases

House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the group of Wisconsin Republicans coming out against increased tariffs.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ryan says he considers tariffs the same way he considers taxes. “With taxes, like tariffs, some companies go overseas in order to penetrate foreign markets. That’s why we want to lower those barriers.”

Ryan points to the work Republicans made on tax reform to illustrate the reasons he’s trying to convince American companies to keep production domestic.

“There are unfair trading practices, no two ways about it, used by other countries. I think it’s in our interests to to use other tools to go after those unfair trading practices, but I think there are better tools than tariff increases.”



The statements come after Milwaukee-based Harley Davidson announced it was moving more of its production overseas to help beat import tariffs put in place in retaliation for Trump Administration tariffs imposed on the European Union.