Special elections in 1st Senate and 42nd Assembly Districts

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, in two Wisconsin legislative districts. Special elections in state Senate District 1 in northeast Wisconsin and Assembly District 42 in south central Wisconsin will fill the seats vacated by Senator Frank Lasee and Representative Keith Ripp, both of whom resigned to take jobs with the Walker administration.

In the 1st, Republican state Representative Andre Jacque of DePere faces Democrat, Door County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Caleb Frostman of Sturgeon Bay. In the 42nd, Lodi Common Council member Ann Groves Lloyd, a Democrat, faces Republican Town of Lodi Supervisor Jon Plumer.

You can find out if you live in a district with a special election at the MyVote Wisconsin website and see what’s on your ballot.