Steineke wants to move forward with I-41 expansion

A Republican state lawmaker wants to move forward with an expansion of I-41 in the Fox Cities. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Vandenbroek) is talking about the stretch from Highway 15 in Grand Chute to Highway J in Kaukauna.

It’s currently two lanes in each direction. Steinke says it’s about time for the expansion, and he’s been talking to colleagues about it for the past year.

Steineke says they need to coordinate with the state and federal DOTs to at least get the planning process started. Because it would be a major project a special commission has to go along with the proposal. Lawmakers would then need to include it in a two-year state budget.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson called for the expansion this week. Nelson said he’s concerned about safety because of the number of crashes in that area.

WHBY