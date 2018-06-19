Sterling Brown files suit over tasering, arrest

The Milwaukee Bucks Sterling Brown is suing the city of Milwaukee and its police department, over his arrest and tasering. Attorney Mark Thomsen says Brown was “set up, circled and attacked” by MPD officers, after illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Januay 26.

“Twelve minutes he was left sitting or laying on the ground, after being abused. This kind of conduct must stop.”

Thomsen says Brown, who was also tased, hopes the city will take action. “And that when he hits the floor this next season, in our new stadium, that we celebrate and that Milwaukee is an example to the country of what a city can do to turn itself around.”

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, one of the eight officers involved later took to Twitter to mock Brown. Three officers were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight other officers were ordered to undergo remedial training. Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown after body cam video of the arrest was released last month.