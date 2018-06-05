Stricker earns a spot in next weeks U.S. Open

Edgerton’s Steve Stricker has earned a spot in next weeks U.S. Open Field, qualifying in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday. Stricker shot rounds of 68 and 65 in 36-hole sectional qualifying to earn a spot in the U.S. Open field June 14-17.

Stricker has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and a pair of wins this year on the PGA Tour Champions, but he has never won a major. He does have 13 top-10 finishes, four of them in the U.S. Open. Stricker’s best finishes came in 1999 when he finished fifth. He tied for fifth in 1998.

Last year, Stricker also advanced through sectional qualifying and tied for 16th at Erin Hills.