Ten Democrats running for governor address Oshkosh convention

Wisconsin Democrats meeting for their 2018 State Convention in Oshkosh heard from 10 candidates running for governor Friday night – albeit briefly.

All 10 were held to five-minute speeches as they addressed the delegates in Oshkosh. They are state Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, political activist Mike McCabe, former state party leader Matt Flynn, businessmen Andy Gronik, attorney Josh Pade, state Representatuve Dana Wachs of Eau Claire, former state Representative Kelda Helen Roys of Madison, state firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell, and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

The candidate who will face incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker will be determined in the August statewide primary. Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch will run with Walker. She’ll face either former state Represenattve Mandela Barnes, of Milwaukee, or Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober. Kleefisch, who was also in Oshkosh Friday night, said that big primary field is an advantage for Republicans. “I don’t know how they come out of that convention galvanized behind one candidate,” Kleefisch said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin got about 15 minutes on the stage.She faces a tough challenege in November, from either state Senator Leah Vukmir or businessman Kevin Nicholson.

The delegates also heard from the two Democratic candidates running in the 1st Congressional District, union iron worker Randy Bryce and Janesville teacher and school board member Cathy Myers. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville is not seeking reelection.