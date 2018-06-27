Three weak twisters hit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday

Three weak tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin as storms passed through the area on Tuesday.

A pair of tornadoes touched down in Lafayette County, while a third touched down in Grant County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Denny Van Cleve says all of them touched down in rural areas.

“We had some crop damage, and some branches down, and there was some damage to a shed as well.”

Crews are still out in the field assessing damage, says Van Cleve. “We’re still getting details with how long the path width and length were, but typical to some of the tornadoes we see around southern Wisconsin they don’t last too long and they’re not too strong.”

All three tornadoes have been ranked as EF-0 with maximum winds of 80 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported