Unregistered voters to get special postcard reminders in June

State elections officials are making sure people register to vote ahead of the midterm primaries by sending out postcard reminders.

Those reminders are going to all eligible voters in the state who aren’t currently on voter rolls. Wisconsin Elections Commission Spokesman Reid Magney says the cards are different from political mailings you might be getting this time of year. “It’s official. We’re not trying to scam anyone. We’re really just trying to make sure you’re able to exercise your right to vote and trying to make it easy for you.”

Sending out those postcards is part of the commission’s requirement to maintain voter rolls, according to Magney. “We also have a responsibility now to reach out to people who may be eligible to vote but haven’t registered and let them know here’s how you can do it.”

He says the state makes it very easy to register to vote. “You can do it online, you can do it at your clerk’s office, you can send something in by mail, or at the polling place on election day.”

You can register online at http://MyVote.WI.gov.

The Partisan Primary election is August 14 and the General Election is set for November 6.