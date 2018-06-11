Victims identified in Dane County head-on crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner has released names of three people killed in a head-on crash. Twenty-one year-old Thomas G. Westrich of Waunakee was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan.

Sixty-four year-old Lorraine Fundingsland and 68-year-old Frank Lee Fundingsland of Pardeeville were in a Chrysler minivan.

It happened Friday morning on State Highway 19 near Waunakee. Investigators say the Mercedes was seen driving recklessly, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and that lost control and crossed the centerline.