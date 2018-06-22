Wachs drops out of gubernatorial race, eight Democrats remain

Another Democrat is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin governor.

Eau Claire State Representative Dana Wachs got the support of only two-percent of Democratic voters in this week’s Marquette poll.

“I have spent my life dedicated to serving my neighbors, friends, and the people of the great state of Wisconsin. That commitment led me to run for governor, and it is the same commitment that now requires I stand aside,” Wachs said in a statement.

In his announcement Friday morning, Wachs is endorsing Marquette poll front-runner Tony Evers. “He is a good man and a tireless advocate for our schools, workers, and families. Wisconsinites clearly agree”

Wachs’ announcement comes just one day after Andy Gronik suspend his campaign.

That leaves eight candidates in the Democratic primary.