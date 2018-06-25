Walker says goal should be no tariffs

With the announcement that Milwaukee based Harley-Davidson plans to shift production of some motorcycles to Europe due to tariffs on US products, Governor Scott Walker is calling for an end to tariffs across the board. “The interest of the United States is not to put more tariffs on, but rather to create a level playing field where there are no tariffs in the future,” Walker said Monday in Wausau.

The Republican governor said that during a recent trip to Washington he discussed what the tariffs would mean with several other governors and federal officials, and they came to an agreement that the best course of action would be no tariffs at all.

Walker also hinted that another tax break could be coming for residents after the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Dakota in a recent case involving the taxation of online purchases. He said the goal would be to offset the online taxation in some way, so it does not become an extra tax on residents. Possibilities included an income tax break or the extension of the upcoming child tax credit.

Walker made the comments in Wausau on Monday after announcing a $500,000 state grant to the Great Lakes Cheese company to help train some 200 anticipated new employees at its Wausau location. Walker — who is running for reelection in November — proclaimed Monday as “Wisconsin Cheese Day.”