Walker unveils new dairy task force

A task force will work to come up with recommendations on ways Wisconsin dairy farmers can remain viable and profitable in a tough marketplace.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection and the University of Wisconsin System will provide experts to sit on the panel.

During a stop in Wausau on Tuesday, Governor Scott Walker said the group will focus on everything “from opening up more markets across the county and the world to trade and looking at ways we can keep cost down for our dairy farmers.”

Walker said he would like those discussions to also include ways to help grow the next generation of dairy farmers.

Together with @WIDATCP & @UWSystem, we are creating a Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 that supports WI’s dairy industry. Experts will work together to create real solutions that can help our farmers & processors, & ensure that our dairy industry succeeds into the future. pic.twitter.com/uufgznOu2O — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 5, 2018

The dairy industry is struggling to deal with falling milk and commodity prices. An abundance of product on the market has kept prices low for the last three years. Wisconsin dairy herds are down about 20 percent from five years ago and 500 dairy farms went out of business last year.

WSAU