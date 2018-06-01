Waupaca County man faces 14th OWI charge

An Almond man is facing a 14th drunk driving charge.

Police say 64-year-old Daniel Nordell failed a sobriety test after he crashed his car into a mailbox, a street sign and a utility pole May 24th.

A preliminary test placed his blood alcohol content at .17 which is nine times the limit in place for repeat OWI offenders.

Nordell’s last OWI conviction was in 2006 in Waupaca County, when he was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, court records said. His OWI convictions date back to 1994.

The complaint said Nordell was convicted of OWI four times in 1994, twice in 1995, once in 1998, three times in 1999 and twice in 2002 before the 2006 conviction.

Nordell is in the Waupaca County jail on a 25 thousand dollar cash bond.

WSAU