WBA Foundation cancels primary debates

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will not host debates for Wisconsin’s primary election for governor and U.S. Senate. Thursday’s cancellation announcement followed criticism over handling of the Democratic debate for governor, in which only four of 10 candidates were slated to participate.

The WBA said it will instead focus on general election debates.

“There is a lot of interest in these primary elections, which is why we initially made an attempt to hold these debates.” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “By withdrawing the offer for primary debates, others can now pursue candidate forums in their respective primaries.”

Vetterkind added. “Broadcasters remain committed to helping Wisconsin voters make informed decisions at the ballot box and the WBA Foundation is looking forward to playing an important role in that process this fall.”