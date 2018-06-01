Wisconsin Democrats convention in Oshkosh this weekend

It’s going to be an action packed agenda as Wisconsin Democrats convene in Oshkosh Friday night. The delegates will hear from ten candidates for governor. “We’re really excited to have them all in one place, and to be able to hear from them,” said Martha Laning, who chairs the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

State schools Superintendent Tony Evers; attorney Matt Flynn; businessman Andy Gronik; state firefighters union President Mahlon Mitchell; activist Mike McCabe; former state Representative Kelda Roys; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Senator Kathleen Vinehout; state Representative Dana Wachs, and attorney and activist Josh Pade will all make their cases.

“We have a lot of really great people who are from different backgrounds . . . that are stepping up, and they know that they can do a better job than Scott Walker,” said Laning. There will be a straw poll of delegates in Oshkosh, but the candidate who will face Governor Scott Walker in November will be determined by the August primary.

Today’s the day! Follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@wisdems) as Democrats and progressives from around the state gather to organize for November wins! #wisdems18 #votebluewi pic.twitter.com/Yj7Wvc384i — Democratic Party WI (@WisDems) June 1, 2018

Governor Walker also noted the start of the convention, tweeting that Democrats are “driven by anger and hatred,” a phrase he’s used repeatedly in recent weeks.

The Democrats are gathering for their state convention this weekend — driven by anger and hatred, they continue to tout the failed policies of the past. Today and tomorrow, we’ll contrast their failed record with how our reforms have turned Wisconsin around. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 1, 2018

Also speaking tonight, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who Laning said is “doing a phenomenal job,” and “putting Wisconsin first.” Baldwin faces a tough reelection challenge, either from state Senator Leah Vukmir or businessman Kevin Nicholson.