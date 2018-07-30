Ammonia leak sickens workers at Birds Eye packing plant

The Birds Eye packing plant in Darien had to be evacuated Sunday morning following a gas leak.

Initial reports say ammonia leaked from a coolant system. Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell says there were some serious injuries.

“Approximately fifteen employees were transported to local hospitals and 75 were evaluated at the facility here.”

Hazmat crews spent the day making sure the facility was safe. “Hazmat is here and they’re evaluating the inside of the building to ensure that there are safe levels and readings within the building,” says Picknell.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation, but it’s likely a mechanical failure.