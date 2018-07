U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin will oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. In a statement, the Wisconsin Democrat says Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not get her support.

Baldwin also opposed Trump’s previous pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Wisconsin Republican, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, is all in on Kavanaugh, as are the Republicans running to oppose Baldwin in November, Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson.