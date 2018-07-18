Baldwin authors bill requiring Packers option for TV viewers

Senator Tammy Baldwin wants to make sure every Wisconsin resident has a chance to watch the Packers on Sunday.

She’s introducing a bill that would require Wisconsin cable and satellite companies to offer Packers games in northern Wisconsin counties that are considered part of Vikings or Lions TV markets. “There are people in Wisconsin who are assigned to a Minnesota market, or a Michigan market, due to their proximity.”

Baldwin says this has been a long standing complaint among her constituents. This is something that, believe it or not, generates lots of calls to elected officials.”

Thirteen counties in Wisconsin are considered part of Minnesota or Michigan TV markets.

Senator Ron Johnson introduced a similar bill during the 2016 election.