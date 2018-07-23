Big Ten Announces Football Preseason Honors

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2018 football preseason honors on Monday in conjunction with the start of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Two Badgers led the way in the vote of Western Division standouts. Senior linebacker T.J. Edwards and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor earned recognition. They’re joined by Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska senior wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., and Northwestern sophomore linebacker Paddy Fisher.

Ohio State fielded a pair of honorees on the East Division roster, junior defensive end Nick Bosa and sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins. Penn State was represented by senior quarterback and unanimous selection Trace McSorley. Michigan junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Michigan State junior quarterback Brian Lewerke rounded out the East Division lineup.