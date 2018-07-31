Google+

Brewers acquire Schoop from Baltimore

The Milwaukee Brewers, just before the non-waiver trade deadline expires, have acquired infielder Jonathan Schoop (pronounced “Scope”) from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for second baseman Jonathan Villar, right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and infielder Jean Carmona.

The 26-year-old Schoop was hitting .244 with 17 HR and 40 RBI in 85 games with the Orioles this season.  He made a total of 84 starts, all at second base.  Schoop has hit safety in 22 of his last 23 games, batting .360 with 9 HR and 19 RBI during that stretch.  He brings a 12-game hitting streak to Milwaukee, posting a .345 batting average (19-for-55) with 7 HR and 16 RBI.

Schoop is under team control through the 2019 season and has played his entire six-year career with Baltimore.  His career average is .261 with 106 HR and 312 RBI in 635 games.