Brewers deal for Kansas City’s Moustakas

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez.

Moustakas was drafted by Kansas City in 2007 and has appeared in two all-star games. He’s hitting .249 with the Royals this season, with 20 home runs and 62 RBI in 98 games. He has produced 20+ home runs for the fourth time. His 38 home runs last season marked a franchise record.

Moustakas has a career batting average of .251 with 139 HR and 441 RBI in 934 games, all with Kansas City. After missing most of the 2016 season with right thumb and right leg injuries, Moustakas returned last season to earn American League Comebacker Player of the Year, hitting .272 with 38 home runs and 85 RBI in 248 games.

The 24-year-old Phillips has spent most of this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs (71 games, .240 avg., 6 home runs, 25 rbi and 11 stolen bases. He has had three stints with the Brewers this season, appearing in 15 games (.182, 0 HR & 4 rbi).

The 25-year-old Lopez also spent most of this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he made 24 relief appearances (3-3, 5.65 ERA, 5 saves). He also had six stints with Milwaukee this season, appearing in 10 games out of the bullpen (0-1, 2.75 era).

Phillips will report to the Royals as soon as possible, while Lopez will report to Omaha (AAA).