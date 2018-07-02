Brewers drop second straight to Reds

After winning the first two games of the series in Cincinnati, the Milwaukee Brewers dropped the last two, including Sunday’s 8-2 decision to the Reds.

Rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta got off to a sluggish start, allowing three runs in the first inning before settling in. But as it turned out, the Brewers offense went missing again and it didn’t really matter.

Ryan Braun’s 9th-inning two-run homer was too little, too late.

The first six batters all reached base against Peralta (3-1) in the first inning, a 43-pitch frame. But he eventually retired nine straight batters before leaving for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Peralta ended up allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Brewers didn’t have a base runner off of Reds starter Matt Harvey until the 5th when Travis Shaw singled.

Rain came in the sixth and delayed the game for 54 minutes. When play resumed, Aaron Wilkerson took over on the mound and the Reds exploded for five runs, including a grand slam off the bat of Jose Peraza.

Braun’s home run in the ninth prevented the Brewers from being shut out for the 11th time this season.

The Brewers are back home on Monday night to open a three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins. Brent Suter will get the start for the Brewers.