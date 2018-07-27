Brewers late rally beats Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers scored two runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth to rally for a 7-5 win over the Giants in San Francisco.

Travis Shaw capped the ninth with a two-run homer for the Brewers, who remain 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central division.

Christian Yelich also homered for the Brewers, falling a triple short of the cycle while also scoring three runs. The Brewers snapped a six-game road losing streak in the opener of the four-game series.

Reliever Josh Hader made his first appearance in a road game since his controversial tweets from 2011 were publicized. The San Francisco crowd booed Hader’s entrance in the sixth inning, but it quickly went away and that was it.

The Brewers recalled shortstop Orlando Arcia before the game and optioned pitcher Jorge Lopez back to the minors. Arcia went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his first game back.

The Brewers send Chase Anderson (6-7, 3.81) to the mound in game two of the series tonight. Madison Bumgarner (3-3, 3.19) gets the nod for the Giants.

Brewers acquire more relief help

The Brewers will have to make another roster move today, when they welcome Joakim Soria who was acquired via trade, along with getting Matt Albers back from the disabled list. Soria is a two-time all-star with the White Sox, who was 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 16 saves this season.

The Brewers send pitching prospects Kodi Medeiros and Wilber Perez to Chicago.