Brewers suffer ugly loss in series finale with L.A.

Matt Kemp homered twice to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Miller Park. The loss for the Brewers is their 9th in the last 11 games, as they dropped two of three in the series.

The Dodgers hit Brewers starter Brent Suter hard and continued their assault on reliever Taylor Williams. Suter left after three innings with a left forearm strain, the same injury that landed him on the 10-day disabled list previously. Manager Craig Counsell said Suter is headed back for another stint on the DL.

“It’s a really disappointing setback,” said Suter. “I’m really disappointed for letting the team down today. I didn’t pitch well and then I got hurt to boot. It was just a real disappointing day.

Suter allowed six earned runs on eight hits. His replacement, Taylor Williams allowed five runs, three of which were earned, in just one inning of work. In two outings since the all-star break, Williams has allowed nine hits and seven runs (5 earned) in two innings.

After two other relievers took their turn and the game out of hand, Craig Counsell turned over the pitching duties to a pair of position players, Hernan Perez and Erik Kratz. Combined, the two pitched three innings of scoreless relief, combining to give up just two base hits.

According to ESPN, a total of 32 position players have already worked in games this season. The previous record is 23.

The Brewers have now dropped three straight series and have fallen 3 1/2 games behind the front running Chicago Cubs in the Central Division.

The Brewers are back home Monday night to open a series against the Washington Nationals. Jhoulys Chacin (8-3, 3.68) gets the nod for the Brewers. Washington counters with Gio Gonzalez (6-6, 3.72). Gonzalez is 0-4 with a 6.51 ERA over his last eight starts, but he has held his last two opponents, the Marlins and Pirates to just two runs in 11 innings.