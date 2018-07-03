Brewers walk off win over the Twins

Brad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning on Monday night, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.

The Brewers surrendered a grand slam for the third straight game and trailed 5-1 before mounting their comeback.

Nate Orf, playing in his first major league game, was hit by a pitch from Zach Littell to lead off the 10th inning. Manny Pina followed with a single and Keon Broxton walked.

Hernan Perez than bounced into a fielder’s choice before Miller’s walked ended the game.

Corey Knebel (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Brewers to earn the victory. The Brewers got five scoreless innings from their bullpen.

Game two of the series is tonight at Miller Park. Junior Guerra (4-5, 3.05) pitches for the Brewers. Former Brewer Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.62) gets the start for the Twins.