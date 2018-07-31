Bucks to host Bulls in first ever game at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Bucks will play the first-ever game at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. (CT) when they open the 2018 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks will also host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 12, in the 42nd MACC Fund game.

The Bucks will play two preseason road games as well, playing at Minnesota on Sunday, Oct. 7. They’ll play at Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Bucks add to Training Camp roster

The Bucks have signed guard Jaylen Morris to a Two-Way contract. The team also signed free agent center Brandon McCoy and guard Travis Trice to training camp contracts.

The 22-year-old Morris appeared in six games with the Atlanta Hawks last season, averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.4 minutes a game. Morris originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after four seasons in Division 11 Molloy College.

The 20-year-old McCoy played one season at UNLV and was named the 2017-18 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after setting conference freshman records in both points (16.9) and rebounds (10.3) per game.

The 25-year-old Trice averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the five Bucks 2018 Summer League games. Trice played collegiately at Michigan State from 2011-2015.