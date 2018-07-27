Bulaga is optimistic, but disappointed to start on the PUP

When Bryan Bulaga arrived for training camp, his knee was feeling good. Bulaga thought he would pass his physical and join his teammates on the practice field on Thursday.

The Packers had other ideas, deciding instead to put Bulaga on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp. That didn’t sit well with Bulaga.

“Yeah, I’m disappointed that I started on PUP,” Bulaga said Thursday. “It’s been a tough road rehabbing and getting back to this point and reeling really well at this point.”

Mike McCarthy said he thought Bulaga would be ready for the season opener against Chicago.

“He looks great,” McCarthy said. ” I think Bryan has been here the whole summer except for maybe one day, two days. I know that he was in here every day that I was in here.”

The Packers have a number of players vying for playing time at right tackle if Bulaga isn’t ready to go. Jason Spriggs worked with the one’s on the first day of training camp practice on Thursday. Kyle Murphy, Byron Bell and Justin McCray round out the group. McCray and Spriggs started games last season after Bulaga suffered the initial injury.

It’ll take Bulaga some time to regain confidence in the knee and get ready for the season opener. How much time he gets from team doctors remains to be seen.