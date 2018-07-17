Charging decision soon in fatal Sun Prairie explosion

Sun Prairie police will decide soon whether to pursue charges, in a gas explosion that killed a firefighter one week ago. Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki says the exact sequence of events remains under investigation.

“I don’t want us to get into the speculative game until we have all our facts at the very end,” Konopacki said Monday. “Our investigative team is going to make an assessment” before any charging decisions are made,” he added.

A gas main was reportedly ruptured by a contractor on July 10, and the ensuing explosion killing firefighter Captain Cory Barr. Eleven other people were injured and several downtown buildings were damaged.