Cheeks announces run for Madison mayor

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, who’s one of 8 candidates vying for a chance to challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker in November, has picked up another challenger if he chooses to run for re-election as mayor next year.

Maurice Cheeks, a software company executive who represents the city’s diverse 10th District on the Madison Common Council, says he’s running for mayor next year to address growing inequality in Wisconsin’s capital city. Cheeks was elected to the council in 2013, and has served as vice president since 2015.

Former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway was the first candidate to get in the race. The mayoral election is April 2, 2019, with a primary scheduled for February 19, 2019.

Soglin, who was elected in 2011 and has had two previous stints leading Wisconsin’s 2nd largest city, issued a statement. “Maurice Cheeks will not be our next Mayor,” Soglin said. “Personal ambition and indecision are not leadership qualities.”