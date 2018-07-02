Child tax credit deadline is midnight Monday

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is reminding parents that the deadline to claim a $100 per child tax rebate is midnight on Monday. Walker, who is up for reelection in November. has said that the rebate is being distributed as the result of a recent budget surplus.

The Governor and lawmakers also implemented a state sales tax holiday for early August on items such as clothing, school supplies, and computers in the same bill.

Parents will need to submit a few personal details, such as the name, date of birth, and Social Security numbers for themselves and their children.

Stopped in Wausau to encourage more folks to sign up for the $100-per-child tax rebate on the last day today. Wisconsin is succeeding and we have a surplus — so we are giving it back to the hard-working taxpayers! Claim yours here: https://t.co/B9tu0i2qvv pic.twitter.com/gpVuIcMPMt — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 2, 2018

Wisconsin residents are eligible to receive $100 for every dependent child living at home under the age of 18 as of December 31, 2017. Claiments will receive the rebates before school starts this fall. Walker scheduled time in both Wausau and Eau Claire on Monday, reminding parents of the deadline.