Dane County jail inmate dies

The death of an inmate at the Dane County jail is being investigated. The sheriff’s department says a 29-year-old man from Beaver Dam, recently arrested for a fourth offense OWI causing injury and a probation violation, was being held on the first floor of the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison.

Early Wednesday morning, staff noticed he in medical distress. Paramedics were not able to revive him, and he died at the jail.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fitchburg Police Department are investigating the death. The name of the dead man had not been confirmed Thursday morning, pending the medical examiner’s report. The sheriff’s office did send out a news release early Wednesday morning about the arrest of a 29-year-old man for fourth offense OWI.

