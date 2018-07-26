Davies suffers setback

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Zach Davies was scheduled to pitch for Class A Wisconsin on a rehab assignment on Friday. Instead, Davies will skip that start and undergo an MRI to try to figure out what is causing his ongoing back stiffness.

Davies first went on the disabled list on May 30 with a shoulder issue. During his rehab process, he began experiencing lower back tightness, which has been a concern since then.

Davies won 17 games for the Brewers a year ago but has made only eight starts this year, posting a 2-5 record and a 5.23 ERA.

After losing Brent Suter with a UCL injury, it leaves Brewers general manager David Stearns potentially pursuing a starter before the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month.