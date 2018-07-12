Democratic candidates for governor set to debate in Milwaukee

The Democrats running for governor of Wisconsin will debate for the first time Thursday night, in Milwaukee. All eight have agreed to participate – Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Josh Pade, Kelda Helen Roys, Paul Soglin, and Kathleen Vinehout.

The debate at the the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will air live on Milwaukee NPR station 89.7 FM WUWM from 6 to 7:30.

If you could ask the Democratic candidates running for governor a question, what would you ask? Text “debate” to 414-269-6404. Your submission will help shape our July 12 debate. pic.twitter.com/lBvF5gJnoH — WUWM 89.7 FM (@WUWMradio) July 5, 2018

TV stations WTMJ-Milwaukee and WGBA-Green Bay will also simulcast the first hour of the debate. WUWM’s Mitch Teich, and WTMJ news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims will moderate.

The winner of the August Democratic primary will advance to face incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker, who’s seeking a third term, in November.