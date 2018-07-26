Secretary DeVos makes stop in Appleton to see technical college courses

US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Appleton to see first hand how education can lead to a bright future.

“This administration and our President are very supportive of supporting multiple options and pathways for students to pursue their education and their learning beyond High School.”

Fox Valley Technical College’s Public Safety Program is an example of that, merging classroom leaders with reality-based hands-on training.

“The goal is to highlight these kinds of opportunities and encourage more communities and more regions to adopt these sorts of opportunities for the students in their areas.”

Secretary DeVos says she supports having multiple pathways for students to pursue learning beyond High School.

She says Wisconsin is a good example of what that learning can lead too.

“Jobs that require some level of education beyond High School. Right here in Wisconsin, there are many of these kinds of opportunities, and they continue to grow.”

She pointed to FoxConn as an example of future job opportunities.

While in Wisconsin, the Secretary also paid a visit to Adam’s Friendship Middle School Tuesday.

“We know that there are best practices and we want to highlight those and encourage other districts to adopt them.”

She says the district is paving the way for safety procedures in school.

“This district has introduced comprehensive behavioral health services and programming into the whole system, and we want to see how they do that and what they have learned.”

The event included a building tour and roundtable discussion.

Secretary DeVos made her comments on the WTAQ Morning News with Matt and Earl. You can find the complete discussion here.

WTAQ