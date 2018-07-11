DNR seeks volunteers to clean up parks and natural areas

The D N R is looking for volunteers to help them clean up parks and natural areas this summer.

It’s part of a year-long program to help remove invasive species from the areas and help keep them clean for residents to enjoy.

Volunteer coordinator Jared Urban says cleaning up your local natural area is a not just a great way to help your environment, it’s also good for you. “Well it’s a great way to get out and get some exercise and get to see why Wisconsin is special.”

Much of the work that volunteers do in the summer is removing invasive plants from the natural areas. “Making sure there’s a place for the native flowers and plants to grow, and in response you get a lot of native wildlife that feeds off the native plants,” says Urban.

Work is coordinated and updated online and you can sign up for mailing lists for your area to learn when you can take part in cleanup opportunities.

“You sign up for that email list, and then you’ll get an email whenever there’s a volunteer event in those counties.”

You can find that page online at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/lands/naturalareas/volunteer.html.