Kaukauna-based Expera Specialty Solutions has a new owner.

The new owner is based in Helsinki, Finland. The 615-million dollar deal is expected to be complete by the second half of this year.

Expera has a total of 18-hundred employees working at mills in Kaukauna, De Pere, Rhinelander, and Mosinee. No changes in operations are anticipated.

The Kaukauna paper mill has been operating for 135 years.