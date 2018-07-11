Firefighter killed in Sun Prairie explosion

A firefighter was killed, and a second firefighter and a police officer injured, when a building exploded in downtown Sun Prairie Tuesday evening. The blast occurred after crews responded to a report of a natural gas leak.

Several other people received minor injuries that were treated at the command post, according to police.

However, police can’t confirm yet that there are no further injuries or fatalities.

Lt. Kevin Konopacki said Tuesday evening that crews were called at 6:21 p.m. to a report of a natural gas leak at the corner of Main and Bristol streets.

After police and firefighters arrived on the scene and began to evacuate people, a building exploded shortly after 7 p.m., injuring one officer and two firefighters, who have been transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Barr House and Glass Nickel both sustained severe damage, according to Konopacki.

A contractor hit a 4-inch natural gas main, according to WE Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns. The work was not being done for WE Energies, Jahns said.

About 500 customers were without service Tuesday evening, Jahns said.

WIBA/WKOW