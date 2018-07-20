Former Milwaukee County board member faces elections fraud charges

Felony election fraud charges have been filed against a former Milwaukee County supervisor.

The original complaint against Peggy Romo West was referred to the County Ethics Board.

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez defeated Romo West in the April election. Ortiz-Velez had accused her opponent of failing to circulate nominating papers, despite certifying she had done so. Prosecutors say her nomination papers were not collected properly.

Her opponent was Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, who filed the complaint. “There were a few things that jumped out of the page at me right away.”

West’s lawyer is Michael Maistelman, who says his client is cooperating with the investigation.

“We look forward to our day in court and for her to be able to set the record straight and explain her side of the story.”

Romo West lost the election by slightly more than 200 votes. She had a previous run-in with the Ethics Board for missing campaign work with county business.